Mirror Image Sweepstakes

We want to send you a galley copy of Michael Scott and Melanie Ruth Rose’s Mirror Image, available August 23rd from Tor Books! In an auction house in London, there is a mirror no one will buy. Standing seven feet tall and reaching four feet across, its size makes it unusual. Its horrific powers make it extraordinary. For centuries, the mirror has fed off of the lives of humans, giving them agonizing deaths and sucking their souls into its hellish world.