Michael Rowe
Five Books About…
Five Haunted House Novels You May Not Have Read
Wild Fell Sweepstakes!
Wild Fell (Excerpt)
Horror || The crumbling summerhouse called Wild Fell, soaring above the desolate shores of Blackmore Island, has weathered the violence of the seasons for more than a century. For a hundred years, the townspeople of Alvina have prayed that the darkness inside Wild Fell would stay there, locked away from the light. Jameson Browning, a man well acquainted with suffering, has purchased Wild Fell with the intention of beginning a new life, of letting in the light. But what waits for him at the house is devoted to its darkness and guards it jealously. It has been waiting for Jameson his whole life—or even longer. And now, at long last, it has found him.