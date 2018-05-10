Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Michael R. Underwood
Born to the Blade
Fantasy || Youth. Ambition. Power. Oda no Michiko and Kris Denn have much of the first two, and crave the last. To get it, all they must do is survive.
There Will Always Be a Max
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || A hero is missing. The post-apocalyptic wasteland is awash with violence and injustice, and the genrenauts' own King must step in and show precisely why There Will Always be a Max.
The Absconded Ambassador Sweepstakes!
Michael R. Underwood's second Genrenauts novella, The Absconded Ambassador, is out February 23th from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you an advance copy! Fiction is more important than you think. When stories go wrong, the Genrenauts step in to prevent the consequences from rippling into our so-called real world.
The Absconded Ambassador
Science Fiction || The second novella in the Genrenauts series. When a breach is discovered in Science Fiction World, rookie genrenaut Leah Tang gets her first taste of space flight.
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 37: Michael R. Underwood
The Stand-Up Hero: Third Time’s the Charm
The Post-Modern Western
Revealing the Cover Art for Tor.com’s Winter Lineup
The Shootout Solution Sweepstakes!
Michael R. Underwood's new novella The Shootout Solution, a.k.a. Genrenauts Episode 1, comes out November 17th from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a signed galley! Leah Tang just died on stage. Well, not literally. Not yet.
The Shootout Solution
Science Fiction, Western || Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job!