Michael J. Martinez
The Enceladus Crisis (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Science Fiction || Lieutenant Commander Shaila Jain has been given the assignment of her dreams: the first manned mission to Saturn. But there's competition and complications when she arrives aboard the survey ship Armstrong. The Chinese are vying for control of the critical moon Titan, and the moon Enceladus may harbor secrets deep under its icy crust. And back on Earth, Project DAEDALUS now seeks to defend against other dimensional incursions. But there are other players interested in opening the door between worlds… and they're getting impatient.
The Daedalus Incident (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Science Fiction || Mars is supposed to be dead?. Bizarre quakes are rumbling over the long-dormant tectonic plates of the planet, disrupting its trillion-dollar mining operations and driving scientists past the edges of theory and reason. However, when rocks shake off their ancient dust and begin to roll—?seemingly of their own volition—?carving canals as they converge to form a towering structure amid the ruddy terrain, Lt. Jain and her JSC team realize that their routine geological survey of a Martian cave system is anything but. The only clues they have stem from the emissions of a mysterious blue radiation, and a 300-year-old journal that is writing itself. Lt. Thomas Weatherby of His Majesty's Royal Navy is an honest 18th-century man of modest beginnings, doing his part for King and Country aboard the HMS Daedalus, a frigate sailing the high seas between continents ?and the immense Void between the Known Worlds. With the aid of his fierce captain, a drug-addled alchemist, and a servant girl with a remarkable past, Weatherby must track a great and powerful mystic who has embarked upon a sinister quest to upset the balance of the planets—?the consequences of which may reach far beyond the Solar System, threatening the very fabric of space itself.