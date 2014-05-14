Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Milkman (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || In Edwin McCallum's world, nations are no more. The world's assets are divided among three companies. When one of those assets is murdered, it's McCallum's job to figure out what it means to the bottom-line. The bottomline's on film-maker Sylvia Cho's mind, too. Who's footing the bill for this documentary? And who's the subject, this so-called 'Milkman'? Systems engineer Emory Leveski knows and it looks like it might cost him his life.