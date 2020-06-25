Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Michael Ansara
Latest Posts
- Vanessa Armstrong History and Magic Combine in A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by H.G. Parry 10 hours ago
- Julie Murphy Read an Excerpt From Julie Murphy’s Faith: Taking Flight 11 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Flashback” 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket You’re Not Stressed Out Enough, So Here’s a Trailer For Gerard Butler’s New Comet Apocalypse Movie 13 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach A Few of Our Favorite Angels in Fantasy Fiction 13 hours ago
- Megan N. Fontenot Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Sam Gamgee, Hero and Servant 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Wheel of Time Reveals Six New Cast Members 15 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Flashback”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Octavia Butler’s “Bloodchild”
- Five Books With Fantasy Worlds Inspired by India
- The Silver Chair: The Lady of the Green Kirtle, Fake News, and Enchantment
- Sleeps With Monsters: Celebrate Queer Pride by Reading Books
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Secret to Storytelling? Just One Good Scene, and Then Another, and Another
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 34)
Recent Comments
- excessivelyperky on Introducing the Terry Pratchett Book Club! 1 hour ago
- Mel-EpicReading on The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books for the Rest of 2020 2 hours ago
- BillReynolds on A Few of Our Favorite Angels in Fantasy Fiction 2 hours ago
- Pat Conolly on A Few of Our Favorite Angels in Fantasy Fiction 2 hours ago
- krad on Tribbles Week Redux: Star Trek: Voyager‘s “Flashback” 2 hours ago
- boyd on The Night Soil Salvagers 2 hours ago
- Akkshansh on The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books for the Rest of 2020 3 hours ago
- Kathleen Ball on Six Perfect Episodes of MST3K to Help You Really Just Relax 3 hours ago
- critteranne666 on Searching for Body Positivity in Fantasy 3 hours ago
- AlanBrown on Folk Heroes and the Doctor: Doctor Who’s “Mythological Celebrity” Stories 4 hours ago