Metamorphoses Trilogy
About a Girl
Urban Fantasy, Young Adult || The conclusion to Sarah McCarry's Metamorphoses trilogy. Eighteen-year-old Tally is absolutely sure of everything: her genius, the love of her adoptive family, the loyalty of her best friend, Shane, and her future career as a Nobel prize-winning astronomer. There's no room in her tidy world for heartbreak or uncertainty—or the charismatic, troubled mother who abandoned her soon after she was born.