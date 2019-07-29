Tor.com

Sailor Twain: Or: The Mermaid in the Hudson (Comic Excerpt)

Wed Aug 15, 2012 2:00pm
, || One hundred years ago. On the foggy Hudson River, a riverboat captain rescues an injured mermaid from the waters of the busiest port in the United States. A wildly popular—and notoriously reclusive—author makes a public debut. A French nobleman seeks a remedy for a curse. As three lives twine together and race to an unexpected collision, the mystery of the Mermaid of the Hudson deepens.

