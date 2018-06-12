Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Melville House

The Mirror Thief Sweepstakes!

Wed May 11, 2016 1:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Martin Seay’s The Mirror Thief, available now from Melville House! Publishers Weekly raved that "with near-universal appeal . . . Seay’s debut novel is a true delight, a big, beautiful cabinet of wonders that is by turns an ominous modern thriller, a supernatural mystery, and an enchanting historical adventure story." Set in three cities in three eras, The Mirror Thief calls to mind David Mitchell and Umberto Eco in its mix of entertainment and literary bravado.

A Man Lies Dreaming Sweepstakes!

Fri Mar 11, 2016 11:30am
1 Favorite [+]
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s A Man Lies Dreaming, available March 15th from Melville House! Wolf, a low-rent private detective, roams London’s gloomy, grimy streets, haunted by dark visions of a future that could have been—and a dangerous present populated by British Fascists and Nazis escaping Germany. Shomer, a pulp fiction writer, lies in a concentration camp, imagining another world. And when Wolf and Shomer's stories converge, we find ourselves drawn into a novel both shocking and profoundly haunting.

The Deep Sea Diver’s Syndrome Sweepstakes!

Wed Jan 13, 2016 2:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
On January 19th, Melville House is releasing an English translation of Serge Brussolo's The Deep Sea Diver's Syndrome—and we want to send you a copy! In The Deep Sea Diver’s Syndrome, lucid dreamers called mediums dive into their dreams to retrieve ectoplasms—sticky blobs with curiously soothing properties that are the only form of art in the world. The more elaborate the dream, the better the ectoplasm.

The Visitors Sweepstakes!

Mon Jan 4, 2016 3:30pm
Favorite This
Simon Sylvester's The Visitors—released last year in the UK by Quercus—is now available from Melville House, and we want to send you a copy! Nobody comes to the remote Scottish island of Bancree, and seventeen-year-old Flora can’t wait to move to the mainland when she finishes school. So when a mysterious man and his daughter move into isolated Dog Cottage, Flora is curious. What could have brought these strangers to the island? The man is seductive but radiates menace, while Flo finds a kindred spirit in his daughter, Ailsa.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.