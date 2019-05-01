Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Melissa Albert
Five Books About…
Five Books About Girls Who Don’t Care If You Like Them Or Not
Alice Through the Looking Glass: The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
The Hazel Wood Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Melissa Albert's The Hazel Wood is available today from Flatiron Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of it, along with a tote bag, set of tarot cards, and temporary tattoos!