Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Melinda Snodgrass
George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards Universe Finds a Home at Hulu
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Wild Cards Authors Pit Their Characters Against Classic Superheroes
Meet Tor and Tor.com Publishing Authors at Phoenix Comic Fest!
George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards: The Reread
Death, Disguises, Centaurs, and Cat Ladies: Wild Cards V: Down and Dirty
George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards: The Reread
Announcing George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards: The Reread!
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Classics That Would Make Great Video Games
George R. R. Martin Explains Wild Cards: His Largest Book Series
George R.R. Martin Has Assembled an Army of Wild Cards Authors for Worldcon!
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: The Continuation Of Diplomacy
The Edge of Dawn Sweepstakes!
What do you do when the Earth is under assault from monstrous creatures and you're the only person capable of destroying them?
Lowball: A Wild Cards Novel Sweepstakes!
George R. R. Martin to Debut New Song of Ice and Fire Novella
New Mexico Wild Cards Signing w/GRRM, Snodgrass & More!
Wild Cards on Tor.com
The Rook
Detective, Science Fiction || Original story The Rook by Melinda Snodgrass from Wild Cards volume Fort Freak