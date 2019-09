The Bus on Thursday Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Shirley Barrett’s The Bus on Thursday, available September 18th from MCD!

The Mere Wife Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Maria Dahvana Headley’s The Mere Wife, available July 17th from MCD!

Jeff VanderMeer Prize Pack Sweepstakes! We want to send you a prize pack containing Annihilation's new movie tie-in edition, The Strange Bird's new print edition, and Borne's new paperback edition!