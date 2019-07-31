Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Maurice Broaddus
Black Excellence: Honoring Kwanzaa through Science Fiction and Fantasy
Five Books About…
Five Alternate Histories that Embrace Diversity
Dialect in SFF: What Does the Future Sound Like?
The Power of Art: Community Development Through Writing
Fighting on Arrival, Fighting for Survival: Buffalo Soldier by Maurice Broaddus
Buffalo Soldier
Historical, Steampunk || Former espionage agent, Desmond Coke, finds himself caught between warring religious and political factions, all vying for control of a mysterious boy named Lij Tafari.
The One Book That Taught Me How to Explore Faith in My Writing
Maurice Broaddus Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Maurice Broaddus's The Voices of Martyrs is available now from Rosarium Publishing, and his Tor.com Publishing novella Buffalo Soldier is coming in April—and we want to send you copies of both books!