Matt Madden
Mastering Comics (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Non-Fiction || Presenting an excerpt from Mastering Comics, a new course of material to accompany First Second Books's first 2008 comics textbook, Drawing Words & Writing Pictures. School of Visual Arts cartooning professors Matt Madden and Jessica Abel bring their expertise to bear on the "second semester" of a course of study for the budding cartoonist. Covering advanced topics such as story composition, coloring, and file formatting, Mastering Comics is a vital companion to the introductory content of the first volume.