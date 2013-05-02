Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Faeryland: The Secret World of the Hidden Ones (Excerpt)
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Graphic Novel || Faeryland provides a broad overview of faeries, including a Who's Who of Faeries; Good Faeries vs. Bad Faeries; Faerie Courts; Faerie Spells; and Faerie Sightings. Faeries of the British Isles as well as those of Scandinavia, Germany, North America, and even the Asian, Arabic, and African worlds are discussed.