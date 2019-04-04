Magical Realism
|| When Vivian and her daughter witness the family matriarch die without leaving a corpse, Vivian can no longer ignore the family "gift" or the choice that lies before her.
Science Fiction
|| A powerful near future story about two people on a whale-processing rig: one a researcher, the other a worker—and the discovery they make by listening to whale song.
Love has no time limits, but life does. Elizabeth Bear gives us a future where life and love and identity have so many more options than they do today.
Science Fiction
|| A provocative story about the relationship between the humans on a British airbase and the AI security system that guards that base. When a group of humans are killed, the question is who is responsible and why.
Science Fiction
|| A mother. A son. A virtual world they both share where each could live forever and achieve their fullest potential. Until one of them decides that isn't enough for life.