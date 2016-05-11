Tor.com

The Mirror Thief Sweepstakes!

Wed May 11, 2016 1:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Martin Seay’s The Mirror Thief, available now from Melville House! Publishers Weekly raved that "with near-universal appeal . . . Seay’s debut novel is a true delight, a big, beautiful cabinet of wonders that is by turns an ominous modern thriller, a supernatural mystery, and an enchanting historical adventure story." Set in three cities in three eras, The Mirror Thief calls to mind David Mitchell and Umberto Eco in its mix of entertainment and literary bravado.

