Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mark Hodder
All This and a Steampunk Volkswagon: The Curious Case of the Clockwork Man by Mark Hodder
Congrats to Mark Hodder on His Philip K. Dick Award!
Philip K. Dick Award Nominees, 2011
Steampunk Fortnight
Steampunk Fortnight Giveaway: New Books from Pyr
Steampunk Fortnight
The Strange Affair of Spring-Heeled Jack (Excerpt)
Historical, Steampunk || London, 1861. Sir Richard Francis Burton - explorer, linguist, scholar, and swordsman; his reputation tarnished; his career in tatters; his former partner missing and probably dead. Algernon Charles Swinburne - unsuccessful poet and follower of de Sade, for whom pain is pleasure, and brandy is ruin! Their investigations lead them to one of the defining events of the age, and the terrifying possibility that the world they inhabit shouldn't exist at all!