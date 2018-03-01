Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mariko Tamaki
Pull List: Exploring Loss and Recovery with Hulk and the Runaways
This Morning in Publishing: February 10, 2017
Broadening Beyond Superheroes at the 2015 Eisner Comic Book Awards
First Second’s Eisner Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
First Second's Eisner Prize Pack Sweepstakes.
Visit First Second at SDCC 2015!
Check out First Second Books at San Diego Comic-Con 2015!