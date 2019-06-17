Tor.com

Margaret Killjoy Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Tue Aug 1, 2017 3:30pm
Margaret Killjoy's novella The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion is out August 15th from Tor.com Publishing–and to celebrate, we want to send you a galley copy of Lamb, along with a copy of Killjoy's What Lies Beneath the Clock Tower, available now from Combustion Books!

