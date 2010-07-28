Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month
The Cage
Fantasy, Romantic || The eerie thing about Paige Adolpha wasn't how she turned up right when I was reading about her in the paper. It wasn't her fame as the star witness in the local werewolf trial. What brought on the gooseflesh, first time I saw her, was she's the spitting image of her murdered identical twin.