Jack and the Aktuals, or, Physical Applications of Transfinite Set Theory

Thu Oct 9, 2008 4:30pm
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
Like many other stories and novels by Rudy Rucker, "Jack and the Aktuals" is a wild and wooly dramatization of certain principles of higher mathematics, with added talking animals, sentient pencils, and orders-of-infinity nested within one another like Russian dolls. No description can ever encompass the mind-bending experience of reading a Rudy Rucker story.

