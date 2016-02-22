Tor.com

Marc Turner

Dragon Hunters

Wed Jan 13, 2016 2:00pm
, || Once a year on Dragon Day the fabled Dragon Gate is raised to let a sea dragon pass from the Southern Wastes into the Sabian Sea. There, it will be hunted by the Storm Lords, a fellowship of powerful water-mages who rule an empire called the Storm Isles. Alas, this year someone forgot to tell the dragon which is the hunter and which the hunted...

