Manuscript Tradition

Dr. Feyrouz Hanafusa is a curator at Yale in the 23rd century. Space exploration is still ongoing, and signs of life have been discovered on a planet near TRAPPIST-1 that suspiciously resemble drawings in a rare manuscript in Dr. Hanafusa’s care. No one has been able to decipher the manuscript's origins in over eight hundred years. Even stranger, one of Yale’s janitorial staff claims to know the answer to this puzzle.