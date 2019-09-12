Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Malka Older
Five Books About…
5 Books About Humans Making a Mess of Things
Serial Box is Bringing Orphan Black Back With Tatiana Maslany
Neukom Institute Literary Arts Awards Announces 2019 Book Shortlist
An Unquiet Revolution: A People’s Future of the United States
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: What I’m Looking Forward to in 2019
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: New and Upcoming Books Featuring Ladies Who Love Ladies
Dynamic Tension: State Tectonics by Malka Older
State Tectonics Audio Excerpt
Audio excerpt; Book 3 of the Centenal Cycle. It's time to vote again, and the system that has ensured global peace for 25 years is more vulnerable than ever...
State Tectonics
Cyberpunk || Book 3 in the Centenal Cycle. The future of democracy must evolve or die.
Malka Older’s State Tectonics and the Internet’s Potential for Good
Building a SciFi Future That Matters: Five Authors Share Their Worldbuilding Strategies
Time Travel Adventures, Political Intrigue, and Intimate Horror Arrive in Tor.com Publishing’s Fall 2018 Lineup
Ensemble Fantasy: Born to the Blade by Marie Brennan, Malka Older, Cassandra Khaw, and Michael R. Underwood
Born to the Blade
Fantasy || Youth. Ambition. Power. Oda no Michiko and Kris Denn have much of the first two, and crave the last. To get it, all they must do is survive.