Madeleine Rosca

Clockwork Sky, Volume I (Comic Excerpt)

Tue Aug 21, 2012 5:00pm
, || London, 1895: Riots in the streets! Erasmus Croach's miraculous factory, Ember, has flooded London with steampowered automatons. The already suffering working class take to the streets to protest the jobs lost to these machines, and to quell the riot, Captain Thorn of Scotland Yard calls in Ember's latest and greatest creation, the automatic police boy, Sky! Meanwhile, Sally Peppers, Croach's headstrong and brilliant niece, dreams of a life beyond manners and marriageability. When she escapes her overbearing governess on a motorized velocipede and joins a no-rules road rally through the slums, Croach sends Sky to bring her back, preferably alive.

