We want to send you a copy of Made to Kill, the first installment of Adam Christopher's L.A. Trilogy, available November 3rd from Tor Books! (Check out Will Staehle's cover in greater detail, and see his alternate versions.) Raymond Electromatic is good at his job, as good as he ever was at being a true Private Investigator, the lone employee of the Electromatic Detective Agency--except for Ada, office gal and super-computer, the constant voice in Ray's inner ear. Ray might have taken up a new line of work, but money is money, after all, and he was programmed to make a profit. Besides, with his twenty-four-hour memory-tape limits, he sure can keep a secret.