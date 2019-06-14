Military Science Fiction || Audiobook; Book 10 in the Safehold series. With new alliances forged and old regimes fractured, Merlin—the cybernetic avatar of Earth's last survivor and immortal beacon to humanity—and the colonies of Safehold have many adventures ahead.
Fantasy || (Audiobook Excerpt) Paris, 1889. When the elite, ever-powerful Order of Babel coerces treasure-hunter and wealthy hotelier Séverin Montagnet-Alarie to help them on a mission, he is offered a treasure that he never imagined: his true inheritance.
Dark Fantasy || Audio. The soldiers of the Black Company don’t ask questions, they get paid. But being “The Lady’s favored” is attracting the wrong kind of attention and has put a target on their backs. And the Company’s historian, Croaker, has the biggest target of all...