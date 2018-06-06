Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Luthien
The Silmarillion Primer
An Affair To Long Remember: Beren the Mortal and Lúthien the Elfmaid
Jeff LaSala
Wed May 23, 2018 11:00am18 Favorites [+]
Beren and Lúthien and Their Not-So-Little Dog, Too
Jeff LaSala
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:00am9 Favorites [+]
J.R.R. Tolkien’s Beren and Lúthien Will be Published in 2017
Stubby the Rocket
Wed Oct 19, 2016 3:30pm2 Favorites [+]
Lúthien: Tolkien’s Badass Elf Princess
Jeff LaSala
Wed Sep 14, 2016 11:00am23 Favorites [+]
Latest Posts
- L.L. McKinney 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol 57 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill Are Coming Back for Jurassic World 3 1 hour ago
- Tor.com Revealing the Cover and a Preview Excerpt from J.T. Nicholas’ Re-Coil 1 hour ago
- Greg Egan Zeitgeber 2 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 20 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 20 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 21 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- gadget on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 3 mins ago
- Bill Mynatt on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 3 mins ago
- Renato B. on Why Horror is Good For You (and Even Better for Your Kids) 25 mins ago
- RJStanford on Zeitgeber 1 hour ago
- sharsam on A Forest, or A Tree 1 hour ago
- steve on Alien immersion course: M.A. Foster’s The Gameplayers of Zan 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 2 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago
- BonHed on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago