Lustlocked Audio Excerpt

Tue Jan 26, 2016 4:30pm
Listen to an excerpt from Matt Wallace's LUSTLOCKED, the second novella in the Sin du Jour series. Love is in the air at Sin du Jour—but when desire and magic mix, the results can be unpredictable. Read by Corey Gagne.

Lustlocked

Thu Jan 14, 2016 10:00am
Second novella in the Sin du Jour series. The Goblin King (yes, that one) and his Queen are celebrating the marriage of their son to his human bride. Naturally the celebrations will be legendary. But when desire and magic mix, the results can be unpredictable.

Lustlocked Sweepstakes!

Wed Jan 6, 2016 3:30pm
We want to send you one of our shiny galleys of Matt Wallace’s Lustlocked, available January 26th from Tor.com Publishing! The staff of New York's premier supernatural catering company has their work cut out for them in this outrageous follow-up to Envy of Angels.

