Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Luminous Chaos (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Steampunk || It's 1907 in the icily beautiful New Venice, and the hero of the city's liberation, Brentford Orsini, has been deposed by his arch-rival—who immediately assigns Brentford and his friends on a dangerous diplomatic mission to Paris. But their mode of transportation—the untested "transaerian psychomotive"—proves faulty and they find themselves transported back in time to Paris 1895… before New Venice even existed. What's more, it's a Paris experiencing an unprecedented and crushingly harsh winter. Between attending soirees at Mallarmé's house, drinking absinthe with Proust, trying to wrestle secrets out of mesmerists, and making fun of the newly-constructed Eiffel Tower, they also find that Paris is a city full of intrigue, suspicion, and danger.