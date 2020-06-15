Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
LP Kindred
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Authors Revealed For New Anthology Celebrating 40 Years of Star Wars With 40 Stories 15 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Artemis Fowl Is a CGI Candy-Coated Waste of Time 15 hours ago
- Judith Tarr Writing Horses: What To Do When the Experts Disagree 16 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch Mary Robinette Kowal Narrate The Entirety of Her New Book The Relentless Moon Over 8 Days 16 hours ago
- Alex Brown Must-Read Speculative Short Fiction: May 2020 17 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Watch the Trailer for Star Wars Squadrons 17 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 18 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 1: “Dreams”
- Goodbye Puddin’, Hello Sandwich — Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Five Books by Latinx Authors Featuring Mythical Creatures
- Rocannon’s World: Where the Hainish Cycle Begins
- Lovecraftian Reread: Robert Barbour Johnson’s “Far Below”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 32)
Recent Comments
- Ryus on What Could Disney Salvage From the Star Wars Expanded Universe? 1 second ago
- Rosa Quiñones on Little Free Library 32 seconds ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 10 mins ago
- WillMayBeWise on Artemis Fowl Is a CGI Candy-Coated Waste of Time 1 hour ago
- WillMayBeWise on Artemis Fowl Is a CGI Candy-Coated Waste of Time 2 hours ago
- salix_caprea on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 2 hours ago
- Jarnunvosk on Artemis Fowl Is a CGI Candy-Coated Waste of Time 2 hours ago
- PamAdams on Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 5 hours ago
- Walker on Artemis Fowl Is a CGI Candy-Coated Waste of Time 6 hours ago
- Raven on Jo Walton’s Reading List: May 2020 6 hours ago