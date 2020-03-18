Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lovecraft’s Disciples
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Avatars Inc. Is a Free Anthology of Science Fiction From XPrize 2 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Finding God (Possibly the Wrong One): Robert M. Price’s “The Shining Trapezohedron” 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Enter to Win a Signed Manuscript of Over The Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker, AKA Seanan McGuire! 3 hours ago
- Aiden Thomas Read an Excerpt From Paranormal YA Novel Cemetery Boys 3 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Bajor: Fragments and Omens 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Vampire: The Masquerade Is Getting Three Audio Novellas 4 hours ago
- Joel Cunningham Jo Walton, Maya Chhabra, and Many More Authors Present the Decameron Project: Free Fiction for the Social-Distancing Era 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Robert M. Price’s “The Shining Trapezohedron”
- The Visitor: Kill or Cure
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 17 and 18
- The Functionality of Literary Felines: 5 SFF Cats We Love
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 22)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Nineteen
Recent Comments
- PeteTillman on Mental Diplopia 3 seconds ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview 8 mins ago
- DemetriosX on Finding God (Possibly the Wrong One): Robert M. Price’s “The Shining Trapezohedron” 17 mins ago
- Wild Cards World on The Visitor: Kill or Cure 29 mins ago
- Ivo on Jo Walton, Maya Chhabra, and Many More Authors Present the Decameron Project: Free Fiction for the Social-Distancing Era 1 hour ago
- AlanBrown on A New Clone Wars Trailer Highlights the Return of Ahsoka Tano 2 hours ago
- carrot on Jo Walton, Maya Chhabra, and Many More Authors Present the Decameron Project: Free Fiction for the Social-Distancing Era 2 hours ago
- robertstadler on Enter to Win a Signed Manuscript of Over The Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker, AKA Seanan McGuire! 2 hours ago
- AlanBrown on The Functionality of Literary Felines: 5 SFF Cats We Love 2 hours ago
- SlackerSpice on Vampire: The Masquerade Is Getting Three Audio Novellas 2 hours ago