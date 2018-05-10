Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lovecraftian horror
Lovecraftian Horror and The Alchemy of the New
Tackling the Real Horror of Lovecraft Head-on
Explore the Modern Mythos in Reimagining Lovecraft, a New Tor.com Publishing Anthology!
Wrestling with Tentacles: Cassandra Khaw and Victor LaValle Take on H.P. Lovecraft
A Song for Quiet
Innsmouth Legacy: “The Litany of Earth”
The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.
Create Your Own Lovecraft Horror: Knitting the Great Race of Yith
Lovecraft’s Depths, Reimagined: Winter Tide by Ruthanna Emrys
Celebrate Winter Tide With Ruthanna Emrys!
The Depths of Paul La Farge’s The Night Ocean
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Lovecraftian Cruelty and Kindness
Pull List: Thrills and Chills with Afterlife with Archie
The Perfect Retort, 90 Years Later: The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle
The Ballad of Black Tom Audio Excerpt
Dark Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Listen to an audio excerpt from Victor LaValle's THE BALLAD OF BLACK TOM, a Lovecraftian tale set in the streets of New York City. Read by Kevin R. Free.