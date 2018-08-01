Tor.com

Loss of Signal

Wed Aug 1, 2018 9:00am
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
|| Toby Benson has a chance to make history. The first mind to circle the moon without a body in tow. It's a golden opportunity, perhaps the only chance for a 19-year-old whose body failed him to become immortal. But as he reaches the dark side of the moon and loses signal from Earth, the cold of space threatens to overwhelm him.

