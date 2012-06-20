Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Loco
Humor, Science Fiction || You can't just morph a federal scientist into a giant invertebrate that catches fire. That's not an acceptable protocol. And the feds aren't going to fund you anymore. Not when your boss is a self-flattening radioactive pancake." In "Loco," an original science fiction story by Rudy Rucker and Bruce Sterling, desperate times call for desperate inventions.