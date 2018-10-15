Tor.com

Set in the world of LOCK IN. Hilketa is a frenetic and violent pastime where players attack each other with swords and hammers. The players are “threeps,” robot-like bodies controlled by people with Haden’s Syndrome, so anything goes. No one gets hurt... until a star athlete drops dead on the playing field.

Perhaps you've heard of this fellow John Scalzi? If so, we don't have to tell you that a signed hardcover copy of Lock In would be an excellent holiday present ... for yourself. Or, if you're feeling extra generous, you might use such a book to convert a new Scalzi fan. (There are loads of potentials out there, just waiting to be activated.) To further enable new fans and/or make your day, we'll include a signed postcard with the illustration for the companion novella, Unlocked: An Oral History of Haden's Syndrome which you can read right this minute, if you feel so inclined.

