Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lock In
How John Scalzi’s Head On Envisions the Future of Esports
John Scalzi’s Head On Stands Tall
John Scalzi’s Head On and the Potential of the Future
Head On
Set in the world of LOCK IN. Hilketa is a frenetic and violent pastime where players attack each other with swords and hammers. The players are “threeps,” robot-like bodies controlled by people with Haden’s Syndrome, so anything goes. No one gets hurt... until a star athlete drops dead on the playing field.
John Scalzi’s Unlocked Reveals How Humanity Arrives at the Near-Future of Lock In
See John Scalzi on Tour for Head On!
Check Out an Excerpt and Cover Reveal From John Scalzi’s Head On, Sequel to Lock In
5 Books That Get Ruined If You Take Away a Key Piece of Technology
Where to Start With the Work of John Scalzi: A Guide for Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert Readers
Cyberpunk Week on Tor.com
Building a Cyberspace Community — John Scalzi’s “Unlocked”
Lock In Signed Copies Sweepstakes!
Perhaps you've heard of this fellow John Scalzi? If so, we don't have to tell you that a signed hardcover copy of Lock In would be an excellent holiday present ... for yourself. Or, if you're feeling extra generous, you might use such a book to convert a new Scalzi fan. (There are loads of potentials out there, just waiting to be activated.) To further enable new fans and/or make your day, we'll include a signed postcard with the illustration for the companion novella, Unlocked: An Oral History of Haden's Syndrome which you can read right this minute, if you feel so inclined.