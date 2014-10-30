Tor.com

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Salt & Storm (Excerpt)

Mon Aug 18, 2014 4:00pm
, || Sixteen-year-old Avery Roe wants only to take her rightful place as the witch of Prince Island, making the charms that keep the island's whalers safe at sea, but her mother has forced her into a magic-free world of proper manners and respectability. When Avery dreams she's to be murdered, she knows time is running out to unlock her magic and save herself.

