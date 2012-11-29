Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Listening For Madeleine

Listening for Madeleine (Excerpt)

Thu Nov 29, 2012 3:30pm
Favorite This
|| In Listening for Madeleine, the renowned literary historian and biographer Leonard S. Marcus reveals Madeleine L'Engle in all her complexity, through a series of incisive interviews with the people who knew her most intimately. Vivid reminiscences of family members, colleagues, and friends create a kaleidoscope of keen insights and snapshop moments that help readers to understand the many sides of this singularly fascinating woman.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.