Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lisa L Hannett
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Looking Ahead to the New Year
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: New Stories and Superstitious Covers
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Cleverman, Crowdfunding, and Kudos
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: There’s More to Life Than Anthologies
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Awards, Movies, Books, and Peace
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: The Past, the Now, the Future
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Scaring the World, Surviving Apocalypses
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Awards, Novels, and Podcasts
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: Spring Smorgasbord
Announcing the 2014 Aurealis Awards Winners!
The Female Factory (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies || The stories collected in The Female Factory, cowritten by Lisa Hannett and Angela Slatter, stretch from Australia's near-future all the way back in time to its convict past to spin and sever the ties between parents and children.