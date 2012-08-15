Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Lisa Desrochers

Original Sin (Excerpt)

Tue Jan 25, 2011 6:31pm
Favorite This
, || Luc Cain was born and raised in Hell, but he isn't feeling as demonic as usual lately—thanks to Frannie Cavanaugh and the unique power she never realized she had. But you can't desert Hell without consequences, and suddenly Frannie and Luc find themselves targeted by the same demons who used to be Luc's allies.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.