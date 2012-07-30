Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Linda Grimes
In A Fix (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Paranormal || In this sparkling series opener, Ciel Halligan is not a shape-shifter, but she does have a genetic quirk that allows her to look like someone else by changing her aura. Ciel has cunningly turned this ability into a profession as a "life coach": instead of instructing her wealthy clients, Ciel poses as them to solve their problems. When Ciel goes undercover as socialite Mina Worthington to facilitate her engagement, she assumes the worst that could happen is a sunburn and the odd bit of sand in her bikini. That's before she nearly gets blown sky-high by a bomb meant for Mina's prospective fiancé and has to turn sleuth to investigate his disappearance.