Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Light Chaser
Latest Posts
- Natalie Zutter 6 Comfort-Listen Podcasts to Transport You Beyond Your Living Room 33 mins ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin New Stories From Doctor Who Writers Steven Moffat and Peter McTighe Will Make You All Teary-Eyed 1 hour ago
- Andrew Liptak This Year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony Will Be Livestreamed on April 10 1 hour ago
- Vanessa Armstrong Getting Ready for John Scalzi’s The Last Emperox: A Refresher on the Mercantile Houses of the Interdependency 2 hours ago
- Vanessa Armstrong Stage Magic and Shapeshifting in the Gilded Age: The Glass Magician by Caroline Stevermer 2 hours ago
- Liberty Hardy The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 23 and 24 3 hours ago
- Elyse Martin In Defense of Needlework 4 hours ago
New in Series
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 23 and 24
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 25)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Twisted”
- 5 Books that Capture the Magic of New York City
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One
- Lovecraftian Reread: Shibata Yoshiki’s “Love for Who Speaks”
- The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Recent Comments
- Nixorbo on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rand and Egwene Plot Their Own Paths in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 25) 11 mins ago
- vinsentient on This Year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony Will Be Livestreamed on April 10 13 mins ago
- princessroxana on New Stories From Doctor Who Writers Steven Moffat and Peter McTighe Will Make You All Teary-Eyed 16 mins ago
- andrewrm on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rand and Egwene Plot Their Own Paths in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 25) 29 mins ago
- Jobi-Wan on Getting Ready for John Scalzi’s The Last Emperox: A Refresher on the Mercantile Houses of the Interdependency 35 mins ago
- SunlessNick on A Language With Too Many “Awwww” Sounds: Vina Jie-Min Prasad’s “Black Flowers Blossom” 42 mins ago
- ED on In Defense of Needlework 43 mins ago
- Mark C on Announcing Light Chaser, Co-Authored by Gareth L. Powell and Peter F. Hamilton 1 hour ago
- Austin on Reading the Wheel of Time: Rand and Egwene Plot Their Own Paths in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 25) 1 hour ago
- noblehunter on In Defense of Needlework 1 hour ago