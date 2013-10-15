Tor.com

Tune: Still Life (Excerpt)

Tue Oct 15, 2013 5:00pm
, || Our hapless hero Andy Go is settling into life in an alien zoo...as one of the exhibits. It's not so bad: the food is good, and his environment is a perfect copy of his house back on Earth. But everything falls to pieces when Andy realizes he's been tricked: there will be no weekend visits back to Earth, as he was promised, and his contract doesn't last one year...it lasts a lifetime.

