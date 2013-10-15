Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tune: Still Life (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Humor || Our hapless hero Andy Go is settling into life in an alien zoo...as one of the exhibits. It's not so bad: the food is good, and his environment is a perfect copy of his house back on Earth. But everything falls to pieces when Andy realizes he's been tricked: there will be no weekend visits back to Earth, as he was promised, and his contract doesn't last one year...it lasts a lifetime.