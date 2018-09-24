Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds
Legion Audiobook Sweepstakes and Audio Excerpt!
A Non-Spoiler Look at Brandon Sanderson’s Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds
Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Brandon Sanderson’s New Stephen Leeds Novella, Lies of the Beholder
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || An excerpt from Lies of the Beholder, the conclusion to the Stephen Leeds novella series from Brandon Sanderson.
Explore the Other Worlds of Brandon Sanderson
Read an Excerpt from Legion, the First Stephen Leeds Novella from Brandon Sanderson
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || Novella collection including Legion, Legion: Skin Deep, and Lies of the Beholder. Stephen Leeds is perfectly sane. It's his hallucinations who are mad.