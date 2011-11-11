Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Legion of Super-Heroes #3 (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Superheroes || The strongest man in the universe is rampaging on the surface of Panoptes, and the Dominators are massing in the skies above – and naturally, The Legion is stuck between the two! They don't have the raw power to stare down either threat – but what they do have is a plan…one that puts some of their own in even greater danger behind enemy lines!