Legacy Lost
Fantasy, Young Adult || Grom is a mer-prince, pledged to marry the mermaid princess of an opposing kingdom in an effort to unite the lands under the waters. He dreads this arrangement until meets the princess Nalia – both beautiful and smart, she's everything he ever wanted. But just when their connection grows deeper, tragedy strikes.