Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Lawrence M. Schoen

Barsk: The Elephants’ Graveyard Sweepstakes!

Thu Dec 10, 2015 2:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a galley of Lawrence M. Schoen’s Barsk: The Elephants' Graveyard, available December 29th from Tor Books! An historian who speaks with the dead is ensnared by the past. A child who feels no pain and who should not exist sees the future. Between them are truths that will shake worlds.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.