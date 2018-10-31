Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Laundry Files
Lovecraft in Downing Street: Revealing Charles Stross’ The Labyrinth Index
Revealing the Cover for Charles Stross’ New Laundry Files Novel The Delirium Brief
Tor.com Acquires a New Laundry Files Novel by Charles Stross!
Back with a Fresh Look: The Nightmare Stacks by Charles Stross
Mo’s Turn: The Annihilation Score by Charles Stross
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Charles Stross
The Laundry Files Sweepstakes!
Back to the Laundry: The Rhesus Chart by Charles Stross
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: “Equoid” by Charles Stross
Equoid
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Winner of the 2014 Hugo Award for Best Novella. Charles Stross's "Equoid" is a new story in his ongoing "Laundry" series of Lovecraftian secret-agent bureaucratic dark comedies, which has now grown to encompass four novels and several works of short fiction. "The Laundry" is the code name for the secret British governmental agency whose remit is to guard the realm from occult threats from beyond spacetime. Entailing mastery of grimoires and also of various computer operating systems, the work is often nose-bleedingly tedious. As the front-cover copy line for Ace's edition of The Atrocity Archives noted, "Saving the world is Bob Howard's job. There are a surprising number of meetings involved." Previous "Laundry" stories on Tor.com are "Down on the Farm" and the Hugo Award finalist "Overtime."
December Belongs To Cthulhu
Overtime
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Overtime by Charles Stross
Down on the Farm
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || In Charles Stross's novel The Atrocity Archive and its sequels, the "Laundry" is a secret British agency responsible for keeping dark interdimensional entitities from destroying the cosmos and, not incidentally, the human race. The battles with creatures from beyond time are dangerous; however, it's the subsequent bureaucratic paperwork that actually breaks men's souls. Now, in "Down on the Farm," Laundry veteran Bob Howard must investigate strange doings at another obscure, moth-eaten government agency — evidently a rest home for Laundry agents whose minds have snapped...