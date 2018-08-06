Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Latchkey

Latchkey

Thu Jul 5, 2018 3:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| Book 2 in The Archivist Wasp Saga. Isabel, once known as Wasp, has become leader of the fearsome upstarts, the teen girl acolytes who are adjusting to a new way of life after the overthrow of the sadistic Catchkeep-priest.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.