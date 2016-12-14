Tor.com

Last Year

Last Year Sweepstakes!

Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:30pm
We want to send you a galley copy of Robert Charles Wilson’s Last Year, available December 6th from Tor Books! It’s the near future, and the technology exists to open doorways into the past—but not our past, not exactly. Each “past” is effectively an alternate world, identical to ours but only up to the date on which we access it. And a given “past” can only be reached once. After a passageway is open, it’s the only road to that particular past; once closed, it can’t be reopened.

